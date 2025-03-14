Level 3 Classroom Assistant Academy and Transport Academy opene

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council’s Labour Market Partnership (FO LMP) has announced the launch of two FREE academies designed to address labour market shortages within the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.

The Level 3 Classroom Assistant Academy aims to support individuals currently employed on temporary classroom assistant contracts or those holding a Level 1/2 (or similar) qualification.

The academy will provide an opportunity to enhance their qualifications and skills, helping them to secure permanent or higher-paid positions as a result of completing the program.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council told WeAreTyrone that they are delighted to be partnering with South West College to deliver this valuable opportunity.

David Taylor from South West College said, “We are excited to work with Fermanagh & Omagh District Council to provide this training to help individuals advance in their careers and meet the growing demand for skilled classroom assistants.”

The Transport Academy is aimed at individuals who are not currently employed or those looking to upskill in order to progress into higher-paid work. This academy offers tailored training to become a HGV or Bus Driver, addressing critical transport sector shortages.

This program is delivered in partnership with DFPF t/a People 1st.

Michael Carson from People 1st stated, “We are proud to be part of this initiative, helping participants gain the necessary skills to embark on successful careers in the transport sector.”

Encouraging anyone interested in these opportunities to apply, Councillor John McClaughry, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said, “The launch of these two academies provides an excellent opportunity for local residents to progress into better-paid employment. As interest in these programmes is expected to be high and spaces are limited, I urge residents to register as soon as possible. Additionally, these academies are designed to address local employer needs, particularly the shortage of qualified Classroom Assistants and HGV/Coach Drivers in our area. I encourage local employers to get in touch and benefit from a pool of newly skilled labour.”

Labour Market Partnerships, funded by the Department for Communities, create targeted employment action plans for local areas, enabling collaboration at both local and regional levels to support individuals on their journey into employment.

For further information and to register contact: Classroom Assistant Academy – South West College – David.Taylor@swc.ac.uk. Transport Academy – People 1st – academy@people-1st.co.uk

Applications for Transport Academy will open on Tuesday, March 18 2025 and close Friday, March 28.