Lidl unveils plans for Castlederg supermarket

LIDL has announced plans for a new supermarket in Castlederg as part of a £31 million expansion across the north west over the next five years.

The retailer, which already operates 44 stores in the North, said its investment package includes three new outlets – in Castlederg, Waterside and Creggan – creating more than 100 jobs.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning at a business breakfast in the Guildhall, where Lidl outlined its commitment to growing its footprint in the Derry City and Strabane council district.

Gordon Cruikshanks, regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said the development ‘reaffirms’ the company’s long-term plans for the area, but warned that progress depends heavily on the planning system.

The proposed Castlederg store would strengthen the chain’s presence in West Tyrone, where it already operates a branches in Omagh and Strabane.

The company said it is currently looking at several sites in Castlederg for the proposed new store.