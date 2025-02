LOCAL residents are outraged after life-saving buoys at Vaughan’s Holm riverside park in Newtownstewart were vandalized for the second time in three weeks.

The park, which provides on-site life buoys for water emergencies, has seen these vital safety devices repeatedly targeted.

Community activist Rhys Donnell explained: “The buoys were thrown into nearby trees and unravelled three weeks ago. The council replaced and repaired them, but on Saturday morning, I was informed that they had been tampered with again and damaged.”

Advertisement

Mr Donnell has reported the incident to the council and contacted local police.

“These life buoys are life-saving equipment that could be needed at any moment. Why would anyone damage something that could save someone’s life?” he asked.

A spokesperson for the Derry City and Strabane District Council said it is aware of ongoing issues with vandalism in the Vaughan’s Holm area and the recent removal of vital lifesaving equipment.

A spokesperson commented, “The Vaughans Holm is a much utilised and popular amenity that is widely used by the community in Newtonstewart and the council remains committed to doing what it can to discourage this activity and to work with the relevant statutory agencies, including the local PSNI, who are responsible for enforcement in relation to the theft of lifesaving equipment, to look at ways to reduce the number of incidents and create greater awareness of water safety messaging, including increased signage.”