NORTHERN Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS) representatives recently visited Omagh to meet some local long-standing volunteers who are still going above and beyond to support the charity.

Martina Virtue and Norma Ferguson, from NICHS’s Care Team, had the honour of meeting Ann McAnulla, who has dedicated 30 years to volunteering with the NICHS Omagh Stroke Support and PREP (Post Rehab Exercise Programme) groups.

Ann sadly lost her husband Peter this summer, just as she had decided to retire.

Thinking of others despite her loss, Ann still wanted to continue to help support NICHS’s work and fundraised £760 for the charity through donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Peter.

KEEPSAKE

Ann was presented with an NICHS crystal keepsake in recognition of her wonderful support of the charity.

Nadia Duncan, Donor Development Manager at NICHS, also met with members of the original CHS Omagh Fundraising Support Group, some of whom started supporting the charity back in the 1980s.

The group presented Nadia with a cheque for an incredible £6,626.43.

The group also purchased a defibrillator for the benefit of the residents of St Julian’s House, Omagh.