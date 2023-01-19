Lifford filling station to reopen later this week

A Lifford filling station that closed apparently without warning will reopen in the coming days.

Applegreen shut down last week much to the surprise of the constant convoy of motorists who used it.

Since first opening in 2016 the outlet had been growing steadily and at the time of closure it had almost 30 staff on its books.

Advertisement

Signs that all was not right surfaced earlier this month when it was first confirmed that the outlet had run out of diesel. Late last week tape was tied around the pumps indicating that its entire supply had run dry.

The shutdown of the pumps was quickly followed by the adjoining store’s closure. But Applegreen confirmed yesterday that the service station will reopen shortly.

A spokesperson said, “For operational reasons Applegreen had to temporarily suspend fuel deliveries to a forecourt site in Lifford.

“Fuel deliveries will resume later this week.”

Joe Soap’s car wash, which operates on the same site as Applegreen, continues to trade as normal.