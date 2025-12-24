Lily looking forward to a very special Christmas this year

A DROMORE teenager is looking forward to Christmas this year after overcoming a rare cancer and helping to raise thousands of pounds for children facing the same battle.

Inspirational Lily Kelly, 14, recently completed a gruelling adult-level fitness challenge at a fundraising event held at Ryan’s Gym in Fintona, just two years after undergoing major surgery.

The event, organised by the Kelly family alongside gym owner Ryan Cunningham, attracted more than 100 participants and was held in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

It culminated in a barbecue and raffle at Fintona Golf Club, raising £9,002 in total. Lily was diagnosed at the age of 12 with an extremely rare pancreatic tumour that had spread to her liver.

She underwent a ten-hour operation in Birmingham on Boxing Day 2023, during which part of her pancreas and liver were removed, along with her bile duct.

Since returning home, Lily has continued to recover strongly and is now back running, playing sport and pushing herself physically.

Her father Paul said the family were immensely proud of her determination.

“Lily doesn’t want to be seen as a sick person,” he said. “She wants to inspire others, especially children facing a cancer diagnosis, and show them that there can be light at the end of a dark tunnel.”