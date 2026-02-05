Clanabogan woman was ‘a true lady with a mischievous side’

REMEMBERED as a ‘true lady’ whose intentions were ‘always pure’, Lily McDermott of Clanabogan Road passed away recently at the South West Acute Hospital.

A beloved wife of Kevin and a treasured mother to Mary, Paddy, Elana, Paula and Bernie, Mrs McDermott’s funeral service took place at St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona. Leading the service, Fr Sean Mulligan remembered Mrs McDermott for her kind and caring nature, as well as her fun-loving side. “She was always up for the craic,” he recalled.

“Lily lived her life by high moral standards, guided by her unshakeable faith. She was the most beautiful of souls and, with no pretence, her motives and intentions were always pure.”

Born on January 20, 1941, Mrs McDermott was one of eight children of the late Mary and Charles McFarland.

She grew up in Clanabogan and attended Tattysallagh Primary School until the age of 14, before going on to attend the Technical College in Omagh.

After finishing school, Mrs McDermott moved to London, where she worked in a variety of jobs, including in a perfume shop.

“It was while she was home for her father’s funeral in November 1962 that she met Kevin,” said Fr Mulligan.

“They stayed in touch by letter for a number of years after Lily returned to London, but as they grew closer, Kevin followed her to England.”

Both Kevin and Lily were keen country music fans, with favourites including Frankie McBride and the legendary Jim Reeves.

“Lily used to finish all her letters to Kevin by quoting the words of Jim Reeves: ‘I love you because…’,” Fr Mulligan said. “This was her way of letting Kevin know how deeply she loved him.”

After returning to Ireland, Lily and Kevin were married in June 1967.

They began married life in Clanabogan, briefly lived in the Isle of Man, and later returned home following the birth of their son, Paddy.

“Back in Clanabogan, they created a loving home where they went on to raise their family of five,” Fr Mulligan said.

Mrs McDermott spent many years working in the caring sector before taking up a full-time role at Tyrone County Hospital, where she worked until her retirement.

“She was held in high esteem by her colleagues,” Fr Mulligan said. “On the day of the Omagh bombing, she had just finished a night shift and went straight back into work to care for the injured and dying. The experience affected her so deeply that she was never able to speak about what she witnessed.”

In concluding the service, Fr Mulligan spoke of Mrs McDermott’s wit, sense of humour and deep bond with her family.

“She had a mischievous side… when you heard that laugh of hers, you knew she was up to something,” he said.

“In essence, she lived a simple life and enjoyed the simple things. Family best defined her life, especially her very special bond with her grandchildren.

“If this were any other Saturday, Lily would likely be at the hairdresser getting her hair done, or perhaps on her way to Bundoran for one of the day trips she cherished so much.”