‘Lip service’ paid to shared spaces

A LOCAL councillor has accused some in the community of ‘paying lip service’ to the idea of shared spaces, following two incidents involving Orange halls in the local area.

Over recent days a Union Flag was taken from Strawletterdallion Orange Hall and also, during an incident in Plumbridge, a group of local children were caught throwing stones at the local Orange Hall before being chased away by locals.

This week, UUP councillor Derek Hussey has strongly condemned the acts, saying there are those who “turn a blind eye to incidents of intolerance.”

He stated, “The removal of the Union Flag from Strawletterdallion Orange Hall must be seen as a deliberate act of intimidation. Also, those who would encourage young children to throw stones at an Orange Hall in Plumbridge are only festering continued hatred to their fellow citizens who support the Union.”

He continued, “I am utterly dismayed that, at this time when we should all be celebrating 70 years of unparalleled service to us all by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, there remain those who cannot respect the right of those who wish to mark the occasion with the flying of our National Flag and various events that are open to all to participate in.”

The removal of the flag from the Orange Hall on Monday evening was reported to police.

Sergeant McDermott said, “The incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, and we would ask anyone with information to call us.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 410 of 30/05/22.”