Man who entered UK illegally charged with offences in Dungannon

A LITHUANIAN man who entered the UK illegally appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court today charged with possession of drugs and assaulting police.

Appearing before the court via video link from custody was Sarunas Rukevicius (39), of no fixed abode in the Dungannon area.

The court heard that on January 29 this year Rukevicius was observed driving whilst disqualified on the Ballygawley Road in Dungannon.

Police later approached Rukevicius in the William Street area of Dungannon, noting that he was used a fraudulent vehicle registration on his vehicle.

Rukevicius was also found to be in possession of cannabis and cocaine, and upon being arrested, he resister police, further assaulting two officers.

Police further noted that, on a date between June 2024 and January 2025, Rukevicius has entered the UK illegally, breaching a deportation order he had previously received.

Rukevicius was remanded in custody and will appear before Dungannon Crown Court on March 24 for arraignment.