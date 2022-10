Liz Truss has resigned today (October 20) as UK Prime Minster after just over six weeks in the role.

In a statement outside Downing Street she stated she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected and would in fact be resigning as Prime Minister.

With pressures mounting from MPs calling for Truss to step down,Truss said, “”I recognise though given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected. I have spoken to his majesty the King to notify him I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Truss maintains there will be a Conservative leadership election within the next week.