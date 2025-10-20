Local beekeepers sound alarm over Asian Hornet

LOCAL beekeepers have expressed concern following multiple sighting of the Asian Hornet throughout Ireland.

Following recent sightings in Cork and Dundonald, chair of the Low Country Native Irish Honeybee Association in Derrylaughan, Hugh Quinn said the appearance of the Asian Hornet could ‘decimate’ honeybees in Ireland.

“Beekeepers and conservationists would be very worried the Asian Hornet would become established here,” he said.

“Discoveries in both Cork and Dundonald are indicative that the species, which has proven highly resilient in other areas of Western Europe, could decimate honeybees in Ireland which is one of the last safe habitats for the Western European Honeybee.

“It could also seriously threaten the apple industry here which relies on bees to pollinate the fruit.”

Described as a ‘voracious predator’, the Asian Hornet preys on a wide range of insects, with honeybees as its primary target.

The hornets employ a devastating hunting technique known as ‘hawking’, where they hover outside beehives, picking off bees one by one, ultimately destroying entire colonies.

The economic impact on beekeepers could also be substantial, with potential losses of honey production and pollination services.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has urged the public and beekeepers to familiarize themselves with the appearance of the Asian Hornet and to report sightings through the ‘Asian Hornet Watch’ app or other official channels.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency successfully completed the safe and controlled removal of an Asian Hornet nest in Dundonald on October, 18 close to the location of the first reported sighting on October 10.

They have also issued a crucial warning not to attempt to disturb or destroy any suspected nests as it can be dangerous and that the coming weeks will be ‘critical’ in determining whether this incursion can be contained.