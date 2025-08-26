Local chess club welcome new members ahead of tournament

THE Washingbay Chess Club is set to return to the Washingbay Centre on the shores of Lough Neagh next week and are welcoming people of all ages to sign up now for this years tournament.

The club will run every Wednesday from 7pm for kids and youths and 8pm for youths and adults and welcomes everyone of all abilities, whether you’re a beginner who wants to learn the game, or you simply want to improve your skills.

Ahead of the new season, Chairman of the Washingbay Chess Club Jelmer Hania said, “Our last tournament was a great event, we had near 40 players from all ages and from as far as County Longford.

“Again, this tournament on September 3 is an official FIDE rated tournament.

“I would welcome everyone to join.”

Jelmer described chess as a ‘sport for all ages’.

“Playing an opponent and working out a plan with your 16 chess pieces to win stimulates tactical and strategic thinking.

“The possibilities and combinations in chess are endless for each player, and the time pressure, as we play within a time limit, adds to the excitement of the game.”

Ahead of this years tournament, Jelmar extended his thanks to the Ulster Chess Association for their support.

“Brendan Jamison and his team have been very supportive in organising the tournament and other chess events during the year that our Washingbay Chess Club have participated in.”

If you or anyone you know would like to participate in this years Chess Tournament at the Washingbay Centre, you can contact Jelmer via email at jelmerhania@hotmail.com or call him on 07760625635.

The deadline to register for this years tournament is Tuesday, September 2.