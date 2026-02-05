Sporting memories recalled of young Drumquin man killed in Omagh

SCORING two goals to help win a youth title for Drumquin Wolfe Tones is among the fond memories being recalled of Cameron Donnelly, the young man who sadly died following a road traffic incident outside Omagh this week.

Emergency services were called to the Donaghanie Road shortly after 10.20am on Monday following reports of a serious collision involving a lorry and an industrial worker.

Officers from the PSNI attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Res-cue Service.

Despite their efforts, Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive also attended, and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.

Cameron, who was from Drumquin and whose funeral will be held on Sunday, was well known in the local community and had been a pupil at Sacred Heart College.

Principal Michael Gormley paid tribute to him, describing him as a ‘good and quiet’ student.

“Cameron was a really well-liked boy during his time at the school,” said Mr Gormley.

“The staff have many fond memories of him.”

“He was quiet, conscientious, and a pleasure to teach. We are all very saddened and shocked by his passing.

“He was popular with both his peers and the staff, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and many friends.”

A keen sportsman, Cameron played Gaelic football with Drumquin Wolfe Tones GAA and soccer with Drumquin FC.

Drumquin Wolfe Tones chairman Paul McCusker described him as a very successful and talented underage footballer.

“In one of his final appearances for Drumquin, an Under-19 final against The Rock, Cameron scored two goals to secure the title,” he said.

“Cameron was very popular with his teammates, a really nice lad who, although quiet, always had a smile on his face and was always ready for a chat. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Donnelly and Patterson families at this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who are grieving this devastating loss.

“We at the club ask the Drumquin GAA community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers, and to respect their privacy as they mourn.”

Drumquin FC chairperson Sam Dennison also paid tribute, describing Cameron as a huge loss for both the club and the wider community.

“Drumquin United’s Committee, players and supporters are at a loss in trying to comprehend the sudden passing of Cameron. His enthusiasm, wit, and smile lit up the faces of his teammates,” he said.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with Cameron’s family and friends at this most difficult time. Our prayers are with his mum, Brona; dad, Dermot; brother, Jake; sister, Darcy-Leigh; and the wider Donnelly and Patterson families.”

Cllr Ann Marie Donnelly, who has family connections with Cameron’s family, said he would be ‘very sadly missed’.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Cameron’s mum, Brona; dad, Dermot; brother, Jake; sister, Darcy-Leigh; and the wider Donnelly and Patterson families,” she said.

“Cameron was a much-loved person and is a huge loss to everyone who knew him, especially his close friends and family.”

At the time of writing, funeral arrangements had not been confirmed, and the family has asked for privacy.

Chief Inspector Simpson, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said, “Shortly after 10.20am, police received a report of a collision involving a lorry and an industrial worker in the Donaghanie Road area of the town. Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“The Health and Safety Executive were also in attendance. Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 410 of 02-02-26.”