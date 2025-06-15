Local football family shocked by sudden death of Michael Kerr

THE local football community was plunged into a state of deep shock and sadness on Saturday evening following the sudden death of new Beragh Swifts manager Michael Kerr.

Mr Kerr, 40, passed away at his home near Florencecourt in County Fermanagh.

Just seven days earlier Kerr had been confirmed as the new boss at Swifts, a matter of weeks after standing down as manager at Enniskillen Rangers.

He was a key figure in local football for 25 years and chairman of the Fermanagh and Western League Neil Jardine acknowledged his immense contribution in leading the tributes to the deceased.

“Everybody connected with the Fermanagh and Western Football League, whether it be a player, official, administrator or supporter was deeply shocked and saddened by the news that Michael Kerr had passed away at the age of 40,” he said.

“Michael was associated with local football for over twenty-five years, from his time with the then Fermanagh Milk Cup team, through playing spells with Enniskillen Town United, Ballinamallard United, Monaghan United and of course Enniskillen Rangers.

“Whilst we remember Michael’s achievements in the local game which stand along many of the greats to have graced our League, our immediate thoughts and heartfelt sympathy go out to his wife Donna and their three young daughters, his parents Dessie and Dee and sister Michelle along with the extended families. Rest in peace Michael.”

As a player Mr Kerr was an outstanding defender who turned out for the now defunct Omagh Town, Ballinamallard United, Monaghan United, Ennikillen Town and hometown club Rangers.

He, too, played for County Fermanagh in the NI Milk Cup, and, as a talented teenager, had been on trial at a number of clubs in England.

He is survived by his wife Donna, children Annie-Mae, Cara and Colleen, his mum and dad, Dessie and Dee and sister Michelle.