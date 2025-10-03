Local launch of new McGuinness book in Carrickmore tonight

RELATIVES of the late Deputy First Minister and Sinn Fein politician, Martin McGuinness, will be at The Patrician in Carrickmore this evening for the launch of a new book about his life.

The local launch of ‘Our Martin’ which has been written by Jim McVeigh, who was officer commanding of the IRA in the Maze Prison at the time of the 1994 Ceasefire, takes place at 7.30pm and is being hosted by Frank Ward and Joe McGarrity Sinn Fein Cumann.

In addition to Martin’s wife, Bernie, and sons, the event will also be attended by the current Sinn Fein President, Michelle O’Neill and local politicians.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Mr McVeigh said that while the book contained much history from the period of the Troubles and the subsequent peace process, it also reflected the personal life of Martin McGuinness through his family.

He also said that the book contains many never-before-seen photographs, and the largely unknown role that he had played during the early days of the Civil Rights movement.

“Much of what has been written about Martin over the years has been based on gossip and speculation. But this book, with the cooperation and help of the family, aims to tell the real truth about the kind of man that he was,” Mr McVeigh added.