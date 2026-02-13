Local learners celebrate English language success in Strabane

A GROUP of people from across the globe who now call Strabane home proudly completed a 12-week English language course last week — marking a significant achievement not only for themselves, but for the wider local community.

The course was delivered at Strabane Ethnic Community Association (SECA) by Sarah Mahon from Clever English. Her supportive and practical teaching approach helped learners build confidence in speaking, reading and everyday communication. Funding for the programme was provided by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Participants from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds – including Poland, Thailand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Ukraine, Lithuania and Brazil – attended the course. Over the 12 weeks, they focused on essential language skills for daily life, from conversations at school and GP appointments to workplace communication and understanding local services.

Many participants say the course has made a marked difference to their confidence, independence and sense of belonging within the community.

At the end of the programme, learners were presented with certificates of completion during a special celebration. Certificates were awarded by Bobby Rao, founder of Strabane Ethnic Community Association, and Amanda Bieaga, Good Relations officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A spokesperson for SECA said, “Completing the course represents not only academic progress but also a personal milestone, showing determination, resilience and a strong desire to integrate and contribute locally. Programmes like this highlight the importance of accessible English language support in helping people from different countries feel settled, connected and empowered. The success of this group shows how learning together can break down barriers, build confidence and strengthen community ties.”

SECA also extended sincere thanks to the council for funding the programme.