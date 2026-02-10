Local parents warned as ‘distressing’ AI deepfakes

PARENTS and carers across Tyrone and the wider North are being urged to talk to teenagers about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence after police received nine reports of AI-generated ‘deepfake’ images being used to target individuals.

The warning comes as the Education Authority (EA), in partnership with the PSNI, the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland (SBNI) and the INEQE Safeguarding Group, issued new guidance highlighting the growing misuse of AI tools to alter real photographs or create realistic fake images.

Safeguarding agencies say the technology is increasingly being used in ways that cause serious harm and distress to children and young people – often without them fully understanding the consequences.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gilbert, who chairs the SBNI Online Safety Group, said, “We are increasingly concerned about the misuse of artificial intelligence and digital tools to create or manipulate images of children and young people in harmful or sexualised ways.

“Even when images are generated or altered using AI, creating, possessing or sharing nude or sexualised images of anyone under 18 is illegal and is treated as child sexual abuse material.

“These images can be extremely distressing, and young people may not fully understand the serious harm and legal consequences involved. We strongly encourage parents and carers to speak to their children about responsible online behaviour and to seek advice from safeguarding professionals or police if they have any concerns.

“Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of children and young people, and anyone coming forward will be treated sensitively.”

worrying

Bernie McNally, chair of the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland, said, “We recognise how worrying it is for parents and carers to hear about images of young people being created or distorted in harmful ways.

“These situations can be very upsetting, but families are not alone. Across the safeguarding partnership, we are working together to support and protect young people.

“We urge parents and carers to make sure their child thinks carefully before creating or sharing content and never post anything that could harm others or put them at risk. Let them know they can come to you if something online makes them uncomfortable.

“Clear, practical advice is available on the Online Safety Hub to help guide these conversations.”

Eve Bremner, Chief Education Officer in the EA, added, “Children and young people are at the heart of our response.

“By issuing this correspondence, we want to reassure parents and carers that support is available every step of the way.

“Schools, safeguarding partners and the wider statutory sector are working closely together to protect young people, to help them feel safe, and to ensure they are listened to and supported.

“We remain committed to providing clear guidance and practical help so families feel equipped to navigate these emerging risks.

“Above all, we want every child and young person to know they are not alone, and that their safety online is a shared responsibility we take extremely seriously.”