THE number of people killed or seriously injured on local roads in Fermanagh and Omagh rose by 24.2 per-cent last year, according to new statistics released by the road safety charity, Brake, marking Road Safety Week.

The figures show that 82 people were either seriously injured or killed in 2023, up from 68 the previous year. This rise is among the highest in Northern Ireland, with only Mid and East Antrim recording a higher increase (55.6 percent), where 84 people were seriously injured or killed.

In contrast, neighbouring districts showed more positive trends. Mid-Ulster saw a decrease of 16.7 per-cent, with 75 casualties compared to 90 in 2022, while Derry City and Strabane experienced a smaller increase of just over ten per-cent, from 49 to 54.

Advertisement

LASTING IMPACTS

Ross Moorlock, chief executive of Brake, emphasised that road casualties are not just numbers, but tragedies that have lasting impacts on families.

“Every year, more families suffer the devastating impact of road crashes,” Mr Moorlock said.

“The demand for our service continues to grow, but government funding for road victims’ support remains inadequate. Charities like Brake rely on the generosity of supporters to fund our vital work. We know that the right support at the right time can change the course of someone’s life.”

This year’s Road Safety Week, running from November 17- 23, is expected to engage over four million people. The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims took place on Sunday, November 17, honouring those lost and seriously injured on the roads.