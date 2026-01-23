Omagh woman sparks a new career with the Fire Service

AN Omagh woman is among 24 new recruits who have joined the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) following their recent graduation at the service’s Learning and Development College in Cookstown.

The recruits spent the past 18 weeks completing an intensive training programme, featuring realistic scenarios designed to prepare them for real-life incidents while on duty.

Reflecting on her experience, Rachael McKeown from Omagh said she was passionate about encouraging more women to join the Fire and Rescue Service.

“Training at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Learning & Development College was an incredible experience,” she said.

“I’ve always loved physical, outdoor work, so becoming a firefighter felt like a really natural fit for me.

“Coming from a rugby and a farming background, teamwork has always been central to what I do, and that was such a core part of the training.

“I’m also passionate about encouraging more women to join the Service and showing what’s possible while helping to make a real difference in our community.”

Ms McKeown, who is set to take up a full-time role at Crescent Link Fire Station in Derry, highlighted some standout moments from her training.

“Water rescue and breathing apparatus training really stood out for me, particularly the trust and reliance on teammates in such high-pressure situations,” she said.

“I’m really excited to join Crescent Link Fire Station, put my training into practice and continue learning.”

As part of the graduation celebrations, the 24 new firefighters demonstrated a range of specialist skills to family and friends, including the use of breathing apparatus, tactical firefighting techniques and responses to road traffic collisions and rescues.

They also received training in delivering fire prevention and community safety education to members of the public.

NIFRS Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings described the graduation as an ‘incredibly proud day’ for the service.

“Each of them has excelled throughout both our challenging recruitment process and the intense 18-week training programme that followed,” he said.

“These programmes are not designed to be easy, so reaching this point is a fantastic achievement. This next generation of firefighters has chosen this career because they want to make a difference and help make Northern Ireland a safer place to live.”