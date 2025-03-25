Long-awaited improvement plans for deadly junction near Strabane

THE final phase of improvements for one of the most dangerous junctions in Ireland is due to begin next month.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced an £800,000 road and footway improvement scheme at the Bellspark Road and Orchard Road junction in Strabane, with work set to commence in early April.

The meeting of Bellspark Road, Prospect Road, and Orchard Road has long been regarded as a major accident blackspot, with frequent collisions over the years.

Advertisement

Once described as ‘the most dangerous junction in Ireland’, the area saw three crashes in a single week at its worst.

Local politicians have been lobbying for safety improvements since 2011, and the project has now become a priority for the Department for Infrastructure.

The final part of the scheme will involve the realignment of Bellspark Road, the creation of a staggered junction on Orchard Road, and the realignment of Prospect Road. Footways will also be incorporated into the project.

Minister Kimmins described the investment as a major step forward for road safety in the area.

“This is a substantial investment for the Strabane area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users,” she said.

“The investment will improve road safety in the town and it demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our road and active travel network, as well as connecting our businesses and communities.”

Work has been planned to minimise disruption, though delays are expected.

Advertisement

The project is anticipated to be completed by summer, subject to weather conditions.