Dungannon women step down after 50 years’ service to charity

THE Dungannon Fundraising Committee of the National Society for the Protection of Children has marked a change in leadership following its recent annual general meeting.

After three years in the role, Janice Buchanan stepped down as chair, with Ann McGowan elected to take on the position for the incoming three-year term.

The meeting also marked the end of an era for the committee, as long-serving treasurer Anne Smyth relinquished her post after an outstanding 27 years of service.

She has been succeeded by Carol McCammon, who will serve as treasurer for the next three years.

Both Janice and Anne were presented with tokens of appreciation in recognition of their dedication and commitment to the committee over many years.

Each has been a committee member for more than 25 years, playing a vital role in fundraising efforts to support the NSPCC’s work with vulnerable children.

While stepping back from their leadership roles, both women will remain active members of the committee, continuing to help raise much-needed funds for the NSPCC, which supports children across the North and the UK.

Meanwhile, Janet Turkington will continue in her role as committee secretary for a further year.