Hope remains despite closure of several businesses in Strabane

STRABANE’S town centre is facing one of its most challenging periods in recent years as five well‑ known businesses prepare to shut their doors, prompting fresh concern about the future of the high street.

Clothing retailers Tru Glory and Jem; shoe shop Gormley’s and Card Land are all holding closing‑ down sales, while B&M is set to relocate from its prominent town centre site to a new unit behind Lidl. Although jobs will be retained – and increased – in the B&M move, the departure still leaves another major unit empty in the heart of the town.

Whilst this wave of closures may have sparked anxiety among traders and residents, the chair of Strabane BID, Dr Kieran Kennedy, has moved to reassure the community that the organisation is working urgently to support businesses and steer the town through what he describes as a period of significant transition.

“We are deeply saddened to see any business close its doors in Strabane. Our local traders are the backbone of this community, and their struggle reflects a wider cost-of-doing-business crisis felt across many towns. Strabane BID continues to lobby hard for better support and rates reform to address these structural pressures,” Dr Kennedy said.

“Some businesses close due to retirement, which is beyond the control of BID and the relocation of B&M, whilst not ideal, will boost job creation within the town.”

Despite the blow of multiple closures landing at once, Dr Kennedy insists Strabane is “at a turning point”, pointing to a pipeline of major investment projects that he believes will reshape the town’s future. These include the long-awaited Public Realm Scheme, the Riverine cross-border project and the City Deal – together representing more than £140 million in inward investment.

“While these closures are a blow, Strabane is set to benefit from over £140 million in inward investment secured for transformative projects,” he continued.

“The long-term outlook for our town centre remains strong and positive. We are also working closely with stakeholders to find creative ways to repurpose vacant units and revitalise our streets.”

BID is currently developing its new five-year strategy, which Dr Kennedy says will focus on new measures to stabilise the town centre and prepare it for the opportunities ahead.

“As we develop our new five-year strategy, our focus remains on practical, collaborative solutions. We would like to provide reassurance that we are committed to ensuring Strabane navigates these current challenges to maximise the massive opportunities ahead.”