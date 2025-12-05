Lorry driver branded a ‘thug’ after Omagh road rage attack

AN Omagh lorry driver who assaulted a man after crashing into his car is to appeal a four-month jail term.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Max McShane (52), of Deverney Park.

The court heard that, on February 28 at around 11.30am, following a collision between McShane’s lorry and the injured party’s car, the defendant got out of his vehicle and started shouting at and squaring up to the injured party.

During the assault, McShane knocked his victim to the ground, where he obtained cuts and bruises to his face and head.

In a statement provided by the injured party to police, they said McShane had made various threats and told them that he was in the army.

A defence solicitor described the case as a ‘road rage’ incident and noted that McShane was employed as a long distance lorry driver.

District Judge Rafferty said that McShane ‘cannot control his temper’ noting his record with at least nine previous convictions for assault as well as a suspended sentence in June 2023.

“You had an accident and your response was violence,” said Judge Rafferty. He further stated that the defendant was ‘a thug who cannot keep his hands to himself’.

McShane was sentenced to four months in custody and ordered to pay £750 compensation to the injured party. Intending to appeal the sentence, McShane was granted bail of £250 and released, pending the appeal.