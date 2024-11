THE Seskinore Road is closed in both directions following an incident involving an overturned Lorry, according to Police.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said, “The Seskinore Road near Omagh is closed in both directions.

“The incident which lies between the Drumconnelly Road and the Tullyrush Road is due to an overturned lorry.

“Diversions are in place.”