Loughmacrory algae outbreak sparks environmental action

THE lough at Loughmacrory, which supplies fresh water to thousands of local households, has recently been affected by an outbreak of blue-green algae.

Owned by NI Water, the lough has become a popular hub for water sports and outdoor activities in recent years. However, concerns over its environmental health have prompted local efforts to secure funding for conservation work.

Sean Curran, chair of the Loughmacrory Community Development Association, said the outbreak has served as a ‘wake-up call’.

“This has made us reflect on how we should be maintaining the health of the water and its surroundings,” he said.

“We’ve also noticed a decline in the number of red squirrels in the area and have long been concerned about the low population of brown trout in the lough.”

Blue-green algae outbreaks have become more frequent across the North, most notably at Lough Neagh, as well as in rivers, lakes, and coastal areas.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has warned that the algae can be harmful to humans and is highly toxic to animals.

In response, the Loughmacrory Community Development Association is seeking support from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for an application to the DAERA-funded Nature Recovery Challenge Fund.

The group hopes to secure funding to employ a consultant to carry out an environmental scoping report, assessing the impact of the algae and studying local wildlife and vegetation.

Welcoming the initiative, Sinn Féin councillor Anne Marie Fitzgerald highlighted the importance of the lough for biodiversity.

“This is a vital natural asset for the council area, and I fully support efforts to protect and enhance it,” she said.