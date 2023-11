THE Loughmacrory community helped celebrate the life of Sean Harte as his Funeral Mass took place thousands of miles away in Canada recently.

A short prayer service was held at the local GAA clubrooms, where a large crowd gathered to watch Mr Harte’s funeral via a YouTube link from St Paul’s Bascilia in Toronto.

Advertisement

Mr Harte, a Loughmacrory native who emigrated to Canada as an 18-year-old in the 1970s, passed away earlier this month due to an illness.

He was a hugely-accomplished individual who played a major role in promoting the GAA in Canada. He served various administrative roles with the Board in Canada, and, at the time of his passing, he held the position as secretary of Canada GAA.

Earlier this year, Mr Harte was honoured with the award of ‘Canadian Irish Person of the Year’ in recognition of his hard work and commitment.

But he always remained a fiercely proud Loughmacrory man, and at his funeral in Canada, Mr Harte was described as ‘a man of faith, and a man who loved the community’.

“Sean Harte was a true Irishman,” said Monsignor Pat O’Dea. “He spoke lovingly of his family and was someone who knew his roots.

“He never forgot where he came from, but also felt very much part of the Irish community here in Canada.

“I’d like to think that Sean’s soul passed through Ireland on the way to heaven.”

Advertisement

Poignantly, mourners at Mr Harte’s funeral held hurling sticks as his remains were carried to-and-from the church.

The service was attended by West Tyrone MLA, and Loughmacrory man, Declan McAleer, who described Mr Harte as a ‘dedicated gael and republican’.

“Although he was away a lifetime, Sean Harte never missed a thing that was happening at home, especially on the playing fields,” said Mr McAleer.

“He was in constant contact with home, and on his many visits to Tyrone, he spent days on his ceili in people’s homes, catching up with friends and acquaintances.

“The massive turn out out at his funeral in St Paul’s Basilica was testament to what people thought of Sean Harte in his adopted country, Canada.

“Sean was clearly a leader among the Irish in Canada, and it is very poignant that he passed away in the year that he was chosen as the Canadian Irish Person of the Year.”