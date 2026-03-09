Loughmacrory school wins top award for promoting Irish culture

A Loughmacrory school has been honoured for its work in promoting Gaelic games.

St Teresa’s Primary School received an award at the National Cumann na mBunscol Awards in Co Clare at the weekend.

Members of the staff from the school who attended the event were delighted to pick up the award.

A spokesperson for the school said they were honoured to even just be nominated for an award.

“We were absolutely delighted to be announced as winners on the night in the category for Promotion of Gaelic Games and Culture’.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and enthusiasm of our staff and pupils, who work so hard to promote, share and celebrate Gaelic games and the rich Irish culture that is alive throughout our school.

“A sincere thank you to our pupils, staff, families and the wider community for the commitment and support they show as we work together to provide the very best experiences and opportunities for the children of St Teresa’s.”

The school spokesperson added: “Many thanks also to the Cumann na mBunscol committee and county delegates for their continued dedication in nurturing and developing Gaelic games and culture in our schools, our county and nationally.

“Congratulations also to our neighbouring primary school, St Colmcille’s, on receiving 2nd place in their category also.”