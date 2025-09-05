Loughmacrory woman takes over the reins at Newtownstewart school

THE new principal of St Patrick’s Primary School in Newtownstewart says she is honoured to take on the role and is excited to continue fostering the strong sense of community and positivity within the school.

Stepping into the position is experienced teacher Caoimhe Cunningham, who began her teaching career 21 years ago at St Patrick’s PS, Gortin. She worked there for 19 years before serving for two years as co-principal alongside Mary Grugan.

A native of Loughmacrory, Mrs Cunningham is a fluent Irish speaker and a former All-Ireland silver medallist in handball.

She said the opportunity in Newtownstewart felt like the ‘right next step’.

“I began my teaching career in Gortin. Over the next 19 years, I was privileged to work in a school that felt like a second home, building strong connections with staff, families and the local community,” she explained.

“But when I saw the opportunity at St Patrick’s Newtownstewart, I felt it was the right time to take on a new challenge and broaden my experience, and here I am today.

“While I’m excited for this new chapter, I’ll always cherish my time in Gortin.”

She also expressed gratitude to her predecessor, former principal Peter Torney.

“I’m especially thankful to Peter for his generous support and guidance during the handover. I already feel a wonderful sense of community and positivity within the school, and I sincerely hope that spirit continues to grow.”

Education runs deep in Mrs Cunningham’s family. Her mother, sister and two brothers all work in the profession, and two of her uncles served as school principals.

Her sister, Catriona McElholm, is the current principal of St Teresa’s PS in Loughmacrory, the school they both attended.

“I come from Loughmacrory and a family of nine,” she said.

“Teaching is very much in our blood. My mum, sister and two brothers are all in education, and two of my uncles were principals. I’m married to Tommy, and together we have three wonderful children. Loughmacrory is a vibrant, close-knit community, full of energy and activity.”

Alongside teaching, Mrs Cunningham has always been passionate about sport and culture.

“I played ladies’ Gaelic football for many years and competed in handball, even making a comeback three years ago at the Lough Showdown. One of my proudest moments was winning the Brenda Logue Cup, as Brenda was a good friend growing up, along with winning a silver All-Ireland medal in handball.”

She is also deeply engaged in the arts and local traditions.

“I sing in the choir, have taken part in Scór, and I’m a fluent Irish speaker. I’ve been involved in local productions too, with recent highlights including ‘Jimmy’s Hall and The Addams Family’ at the Patrician Hall in Carrickmore.”

Looking ahead, Mrs Cunningham said her priority is to support the pupils of St Patrick’s and to strengthen the school’s role in the community.

“My hope is to support every child who walks through our doors in reaching their full potential, while also being a source of encouragement for their families,” she said.

“I want the school to remain a central part of the community, with strong links to local clubs and the church playing an active role in school life. I truly believe that my background and experiences have prepared me well to contribute to this vision.”