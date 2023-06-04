M1 opens again near Dungannon after investigation

THE Belfast-bound lane of the M1 Motorway between Dungannon and Coalisland has been opened again following an investigation into fatal collisions.
A number of people have died as a result of crashes on the stretch of the road between junctions 14 and 15.
Imelda Quinn from Galbally was killed in a single vehicle collision at Tamnamore on Boxing Day last year.
Since then, a 50mph speed limit has been in place between the two junctions.
The PSNI in Mid-Ulster said that they had carried out testing of the road alongside partner agencies.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)