M1 opens again near Dungannon after investigation

THE Belfast-bound lane of the M1 Motorway between Dungannon and Coalisland has been opened again following an investigation into fatal collisions.

A number of people have died as a result of crashes on the stretch of the road between junctions 14 and 15.

Imelda Quinn from Galbally was killed in a single vehicle collision at Tamnamore on Boxing Day last year.

Since then, a 50mph speed limit has been in place between the two junctions.

The PSNI in Mid-Ulster said that they had carried out testing of the road alongside partner agencies.