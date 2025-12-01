Major £4m upgrade to boost Loughmacrory water network

A MAJOR £4m water infrastructure upgrade is now underway in Loughmacrory, promising long-term benefits for homes and businesses across the area.

The extensive project, scheduled to run until August 2026, will significantly strengthen the local water network and enhance security of supply.

Central to the scheme is the construction of a new pumping station at Loughmacrory Water Treatment Works, alongside the installation of a new pumping main to Loughmacrory Hill Service Reservoir.

As part of the improvements, an additional pumping station and approximately 2km of key water pumping main have already been replaced.

The remaining work will involve pipelaying across agricultural land, including two minor road crossings at Ballybrack and Coolaharan Road.

Major installation of the pumping main is currently progressing well, with most activity expected to be completed by next summer.

Mark Richardson, NI Water Senior Project Manager, said the investment will ‘ensure the ongoing provision of high-quality water’ for Loughmacrory and the wider Tyrone area.

NI Water and its contractor, GRAHAM Construction, have thanked the public for their patience as the essential upgrade continues, with RPS TetraTech providing technical and project management support.