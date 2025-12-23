Major award for Gillygooley-based agricultural business

A GILLYGOOLEY-based agricultural firm has been honoured with the Belmac ‘Dealer of the Year 2025’ award, marking another major achievement for the long-established rural business.

The prestigious accolade recognises J Alexander and Son Agricultural Machinery Sales continued excellence in customer service, product knowledge, and overall performance throughout the year.

It also reflects the strong relationships the firm has built with farmers and the wider agricultural community, whose ongoing support has been central to its success.

Representatives from J Alexander and Son have expressed their gratitude to customers and partners, noting that loyalty and trust remain at the heart of the business. They said the award reinforces their commitment to delivering high-quality machinery backed by reliable, professional after-sales service.

The presentation was made by Michael Gavin, owner of Belmac, alongside Fergus Daly, production manager. The award was presented to Amy McKelvey and Allen Alexander, of J Alexander and Son Agricultural Machinery Sales.

Both Belmac representatives praised the company for its professionalism, consistency and outstanding performance over the past year.

Speaking at the event, the J Alexander and Son team said the recognition motivated them to continue investing in service, innovation and customer support.

Looking ahead, J Alexander and Son remains focused on future growth and strengthening its partnership with Belmac, while continuing to support the needs of the local farming community.