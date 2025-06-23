Major legal decision on A5 plans to be revealed today

AN important legal decision on the plans for a new A5 road is due to be made public today.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has given its approval for the new road between Derry and the border at Aughnacloy.

However, a group called Alternative A5 Alliance (AA5A) has taken a case to the High Court in Belfast against the proposed new road.

They argue that the current A5 should be upgraded, instead of a new road being constructed.

A judge is due to make his decision on the AA5A case today.

Supporters of the plans for the new road insist it needs to be built as quickly as possible to improve safety on the road.