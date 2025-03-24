Major new housing development proposed for Seskinore

A planned housing development could increase the population of a Tyrone village by up to 15%.

Plans have been submitted to build 21 new detached and semi-detached houses at a site at Corkill Road in Seskinore.

The plans also involve the retention of a house currently on the site.

Advertisement

The company behind the planned development is Magherafelt-based Oak Development Solutions (NI) Ltd.

In a statement submitted as part of the planning application, the company says Seskinore has a population of approximately 162 people, according to the 2021 census.

“The number of residents has remained largely the same for the last two decades, suggesting little growth in recent times.

“This application for a residential development will make a substantial contribution to the existing domestic building stock in the village,” added the company’s spokesperson, who added the new houses would increase Seskinore’s population by ‘about an additional 10 – 15%’.

The application is now being considered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s planning department.