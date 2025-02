A MAJOR peatland restoration project is underway at Lough Bradan in Tyrone, in a bid to improve water quality and restore vital habitats.

The initiative, led by NI Water in partnership with RSPB NI, is supported by the DAERA Peatland Challenge Fund.

The project focuses on restoring 28 hectares of peatland near the Lough Bradan reservoir, a key drinking water catchment area.

Previously forested, the land is being returned to its natural state to enhance water filtration, prevent flooding, and create a healthier environment for wildlife.

Peatlands play a crucial role in water purification and carbon storage.

When damaged, they release carbon and pollutants into waterways. By restoring them, NI Water aims to improve raw water quality before it even reaches treatment facilities, reducing the need for costly processing and benefiting local communities.

RSPB NI, a leading conservation charity, is working alongside NI Water and the Forest Service to implement restoration techniques such as peat dam installation, stump removal, and contour bunding to help retain water and restore natural hydrology.

Seamus Burns, RSPB NI’s Area Manager for the west, described the project as a significant step forward for peatland recovery.

“This collaboration at Lough Bradan will help pave the way for future restoration projects across Northern Ireland,” he said.

Dr Hugh Cushnan, a peatland restoration specialist, developed a management plan to enhance biodiversity and water retention in the area. Meanwhile, NI Water’s Sustainable Catchment Area Management Practice (SCaMP) team has overseen tree removal and regulatory approvals to allow the work to proceed.

William O’Kane Contracts were employed to complete the site works. Restoration work began in December 2024 and should be completed by next month. The project is part of the Shared Island Initiative, a cross-border partnership involving NIEA, National Parks and Wildlife Ireland, and NatureScot.