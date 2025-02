A major rescue exercise was carried out yesterday on the Mourne River in Strabane.

The exercise was coordinated by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and involved key emergency response agencies, including the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and HM Coastguard.

The scenario simulated a major flood incident, allowing agencies to test their ability to communicate, share critical information, and carry out technical rescues in a challenging environment.

The exercise also incorporated drone technology to enhance casualty location and improve situational awareness.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “This vital training strengthens operational coordination and builds essential relationships between emergency services, ensuring an efficient and effective response to real-life flooding emergencies.

“As extreme weather events become more frequent, exercises like this are crucial for protecting both the public and emergency responders.

“Continuous training and collaboration help enhance community resilience and ensure a rapid, well-coordinated response when disaster strikes.”