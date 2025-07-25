Major roadworks around new Omagh campus to start next week

WORK will get underway next week on a major roads project in Omagh as part of the plans for the new Strule Shared Education Campus.

The scheme includes road widening, to allow for two lanes of traffic in each direction along the Mountjoy Road/ Gortin Road and provision of shared use footway and cycleway.

The existing Old Mountfield Road/Mountjoy Road Junction will be upgraded and a new signalised crossing will be provided at the Strathroy Road/ Gortin Road Junction along with a second lane along Strathroy Road.

All work, which starts on Monday, July, 28, is expected to be completed by the summer of next year.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said all the work has been carefully programmed and traffic management arrangements put in place to minimise inconvenience.

“However, due to the nature of the works, which includes for extensive service diversions, full depth road construction and drainage works, lane closures and road closures will be necessary on the Old Mountfield Road, Mountjoy Road, Lisnelly Avenue, Strathroy Road and Gortin Road for the duration of the scheme.

“These closures are required to ensure the safety of road workers and the travelling public while work is undertaken.

“Steps will be taken to accommodate local access for residents and businesses however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.”

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said it was a ‘significant investment’ for the Omagh area.

“The road improvement scheme has been developed in conjunction with the Department of Education to help address the anticipated increase in pedestrian, public transport and vehicle traffic and movement in relation to the operation of Strule Shared Education Campus, which is estimated will involve the daily movement of over 4,000 school children, plus school staff.

“When completed it will provide an important link to the campus from the north and west of the town and complements the Strathroy Link Road which was completed in November 2019.

“I would like to thank local residents, businesses and road users in advance for their cooperation while these works take place.”

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “These improvement works, which are being funded by my Department, are an important component in the successful delivery of the Strule Shared Education Campus.

“Bringing together six schools on one site, this pioneering project will be the largest shared education campus ever delivered in Northern Ireland. Work on the Strule Campus project is progressing at pace and I welcome the significant milestone of the Mountjoy Road/Gortin Road improvement scheme commencing.”