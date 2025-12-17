Major upgrades planned for two prominent Omagh buildings

UPGRADE work costing just over £100,000 is to be carried out on two prominent buildings in Omagh.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has issued tenders for refurbishment work at Omagh Community House and Youth Sport Omagh.

The overall cost of the work at the council-owned buildings is estimated at £102,000.

Omagh Community House is home to a number of local organisations, while Youth Sport Omagh is the biggest sports centre in the town.

The upgrade work at the community house will include a ‘deep industrial clean’ of external walls, paths, windows and roofs.

Internal work on the building will consist of the redecoration of the existing common areas, such as corridor, staircases and some toilets.

The air conditioning units in the basement of the building will also be replaced.

At Youth Sport Omagh, the general refurbishment will include the existing changing rooms, associated corridor area and the referee changing areas.

There will also be new suspended ceilings and decor, along with fixtures and fittings.

Once the tender has been awarded, the work is expected to take place between March and June next year.