Special musical charity event held in Omagh cafe

THERE were smiles and melodies galore as the chairperson of Care for Cancer PJ McAleer joined musicians in making music as part of a special event in aid of the Omagh-based charity on Wednesday.

Organised by brothers Gerald and John Cosgrove, singers and music enthusiasts from across Tyrone were encouraged to warm up their vocal chords and come along to the special ‘singathon’, titled ‘Get Anywhere With a Song in Your Heart’ at Sandwich Co, located at the bottom of the town.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, organiser Gerald Cosgrove said that the charity event ‘ignited friendships while promoting positive mental health through music’.

“We hoped to raise a little mental health awareness through the language of song,” he said.

“All funds raised will go 100 per-cent to Care for Cancer. Massive thanks to proprietor Donal for the use of his premises,” he added.

Among their fantastic services, Care for Cancer, based in Campsie, help with transporting people living with cancer to their hospital appointments; offer reflexology and bra-fitting appointments to women who have had breast cancer surgery; aid with referrals and counselling appointments; and loan recliner chairs to patients who are terminally-ill.