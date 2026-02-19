Making music in memory of well-known Castlederg man

A superb line-up of local country and gospel musicians will take to the stage at Castlederg Methodist Church Hall next month to raise funds for cancer charities Marie Curie and the Breast Screening Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital.

This is the third annual concert organised by mother-and-daughter duo Heidi and Jayne Pollock in memory of Heidi’s late grandfather, Richard, a passionate country music fan who passed away from cancer in 2022.

The first concert was held in 2024, and since then the pair have raised over £2,600 for local charities.

This year’s line-up features a fantastic mix of talented performers, including Sion Mills singer Alastair Spence, the duo Robbie Pearson and Florence Given, Katelynn Marie, Rachel, and Fergal McConnell, among others. The event will also be compered by John Doherty, who may treat the audience to a few songs himself.

The concert will take place on Thursday, March 5, at 7.45pm at Castlederg Methodist Church Hall.

Speaking about the event, Jayne Pollock said, “This really is Heidi’s initiative. We both share a deep love of country music, as did her grandfather.

After he passed, we wanted to show our appreciation for the amazing support Marie Curie gave us during that difficult time, and that’s how the annual concert began. Every year we also choose a second charity, and this year it is the Breast Screening Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital.”

She added, “We are really excited for the concert, and I want to thank Castlederg Methodist Church for allowing us to use the hall. It is always a really fun night, and this year’s line-up is a great mix that people of all ages will enjoy.”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now and are available at The Bus Stop and S+K Shoes. You can also contact Jayne via social media or by phone on 07990 885 889.

