The deadline is fast approaching for nominations for an awards project which honours people who make a difference in their local community.

The Mid Ulster District Council Arts, Culture, and Community Awards recognise people across a wide range of sectors.

Nominations for the awards close at noon on Friday, February 21.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Malachi Cush on March 25 in the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown.

To nominate an individual or group, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/awards