‘Malachy knew that education could change lives’

HEARTFELT tributes have been paid to former South West College principal and renowned GAA figure, Malachy McAleer.

Described as ‘a man who always made time for people’, the Trillck native passed away peacefully at his home in Omagh surrounded by his family on Friday.

While many students will remember Mr McAleer from his lengthy tenure at South West College, Omagh, others of a certain vintage may also recount his prowess within the GAA sphere throughout the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

An integral part of the Trillick St Macartan’s Minor winning team of 1968/69, Mr McAleer would go on to represent Trillick with distinction throughout the 1970s.

He was a skillful and accurate wing forward on the 1974 team that overcame Carrickmore to annex the first county title in 37 years, scoring a decisive goal in the final.

Mr McAleer would again be amongst the scorers in 1975 as Trillick completed back-to-back Senior titles, helping pave the way for a glorious period in the club’s history.

He also represented his club at county level, playing for Tyrone Minors in the late ‘60s.

Mr McAleer further had a fond interest in the fortunes of Omagh St Enda’s GAC, of which he was a former coach and committee member, and father of former players Darragh and Cormac.

Beginning his tenure at South West College in 2005, Mr McAleer would soon become a popular role model to his students.

Paying fond tribute, Sinn Féin councillor Glenn Campbell said that Mr McAleer had a genuine interest in people.

“No matter where I met Malachy, he would take time to chat,” Cllr Campbell said. “Malachy was rightly proud of the role that South West College played in helping people from all walks of life.

“He knew that the local college was bringing education to people that may not otherwise have had the opportunity to pursue further learning.

“And he knew that was important to the big picture of economic prosperity in Tyrone and Fermanagh.”

Mr McAleer’s funeral will take place this afternoon at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher at 1pm, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.