WARM and affectionate tributes were paid at the funeral of former civil servant and lifelong Pioneer Mary ‘Mamie’ Kelly during her Requiem Mass in St Macartan’s Church, Trillick, on Tuesday.

Mamie passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturday, January 3, surrounded by her loving family. She was aged 92.

Celebrating her life, Fr Pádraig MacKenna described Mamie as a woman who lived quietly but fully, guided by a deep and unwavering faith. He said she was devoted to her family and enjoyed strong, lasting bonds with friends and loved ones.

A lifelong member of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association, Mamie served for a period as secretary to the West Clogher region of the Ulster Provincial Pioneer Council. She was also a member of the Young Priests’ Society.

In her early working life, Mamie was employed in the hospitality sector, gaining experience in hotels in Bangor, Belfast and Donaghadee.

She later completed a secretarial course before taking up a position with the Department of Education, where she worked for many years prior to her retirement.

She was house-proud and lived contentedly in her home at Derryallen until her passing.

Fr MacKenna said Mamie had a deep love for her family and played an active, caring role in the lives of her nieces and nephews. Although she never married, she was described as having rich and meaningful relationships with her wide circle of family and friends.

“Mamie lived her life with a quiet goodness and brought that into the lives of many,” he said.

“She was a lady of real grace, a great conversationalist, and someone who rarely spoke ill of others or drew attention to herself. She carried out her work with care, honesty and great attention to detail.”

He added that Mamie was a cherished neighbour and friend who placed faith at the centre of her life.

“Her faith gave her steadiness and peace. Although she never spoke about it openly, she was a great believer in Christ,” he said.

Following the funeral Mass, Mamie was laid to rest in Magheralough Cemetery.

She is deeply missed by her loving brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.