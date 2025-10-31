Man abused and threatened to kill staff in Coalisland takeaway

A COALISLAND man who damaged a takeaway whilst racially abusing staff and told a police officer he would ‘rape her daughter’ has been jailed.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Gerard Gareth Patrick Boyle (49), of Torrent Close, Coalisland.

The court heard that on March 14, Coyle entered a takeaway in the Coalisland area at approximately 7.15pm.

When a member of staff told Coyle that he could only pay using cash, he threatened to kill them before making his way behind the counter with a pen in his hand.

Coyle cause significant damage to the premises as he threw various items at members of staff.

It was also heard that Coyle used racial slurs towards the staff and spat in food that was being prepared.

The takeaway was forced to close to allow time to clean up following the incident.

Police later arrested Coyle at his home and found him to be in possession of Class A drugs.

Video evidence of Coyle being taken into custody was shown in court in which he was heard using sexist and homophobic slurs towards an arresting officer.

The footage also showed Coyle spitting on an officer and telling them he would rape their daughter.

The court also heard that during a separate incident on August 6, police received a report that Coyle had used racial slurs against a woman after destroying her Ring doorbell while intoxicated.

Following the incident, he was arrested again and gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

A defence solicitor told the court that Coyle had been in custody since August and that following the death of his mother, he had been struggling with his mental health and had addiction issues.

The court heard that Coyle is ‘horrified’ and ‘ashamed’ by his behaviour and has since apologised to the takeaway staff.

District Judge Rafferty described Coyle as an ‘appalling character’ for threatening to rape the daughter and an officer and told him that citing his mother’s passing for his behaviour is ‘shameful’.

Coyle was sentenced to 11 months in prison and a restraining order against all injured parties was granted.