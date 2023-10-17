Man accused of assaulting female paramedic

A MAN charged with assaulting an ambulance worker at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) has been refused bail.

David Conroy (23), of Rathronan Place, Omagh, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court where he was further charged with criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Police told the court that, on Friday, October 13 at 11.15pm, the SWAH contacted police to report an assault on a staff member at the Accident and Emergency department.

Advertisement

When officers arrived, they found Conroy shouting. Upon seeing the police, Conroy shouted ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ at them and threatened to ‘drop’ one of the officers.

Following Conroy’s arrest at 11.35pm, SWAH staff informed police that he had caused damage to one of their ambulances as well as assaulting a female paramedic.

Police said they objected to bail on the risk of reoffending. They added that Conroy had 18 previous convictions in Scotland and was recently released on licence from a Scottish prison.

The defendant arrived in Northern Ireland hours after his release and police fear that, if out on bail, Conroy could be a flight risk by returning to Scotland.

The defending solicitor told the court that the client’s father, who lives in Omagh, was willing to provide a bail address for Conroy.

District Judge Alana McSorley refused bail on the risk of Conroy potentially absconding and also being a risk to the public.

The defendant was remanded in custody at Maghaberry Prison.

Advertisement

The case was adjourned to October 23 at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.