Man accused of Omagh attempted hijacking remanded in custody

An Omagh man who was charged with attempting to hijack a vehicle on Friday night in the Castle Street area has been remanded in custody after a short hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court today.

Pádraig Gallagher (32), from the Oak Rise area in the town is also accused of common assault and two charges of criminal damage.

No bail application was made during the short hearing and Gallagher was remanded in custody.

Advertisement

His case was adjourned to September 26 at Omagh Magistrates.