Man accused of ‘serious depravity’ towards a young relative

A JUDGE has remarked on the ‘serious depravity’ of charges against a man accused of sexually abusing a child relative over a prolonged period.

The accused, who is aged in his twenties but cannot be identified to protect the complainant, is charged with two counts of rape, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault – all aggravated by domestic abuse.The offending is alleged to have occurred between 2016 to 2024.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

She explained that, on November 27, police received a referral from social services after a pupil handed a note to her teacher outlining long-term sexual abuse by a family member since she was around six-years-old.

The note said, “It’s been bothering me for a really long time and I don’t know who to talk to so I told my friend. No-one else knows. I didn’t know how to tell anyone and I felt like I couldn’t, but I can’t hold it in any more. It’s really hard to talk about it so I had to write it down.”

She described how an older relative had sexually abused her over a seven-year period. The last time this occurred was early 2024.

The defendant was contacted and asked to meet with social services staff in order to complete a safeguarding process as allegations had been made against him.

When asked if he knew what this was about, he replied, “Yes, it was years ago and there was kissing and stuff.”

He was arrested and during interview denied all allegations put to him.

Objecting to bail, the detective said while it is accepted some of the offences occurred while the defendant was a youth, they alleged to have carried on into adulthood.

She continued, “This is an extremely concerning case and there is an ongoing risk to the complainant and other children. If released he is likely to interfere with the complainant.”

It was also alleged the defendant had blocked the complainant from social media just prior to his arrest in an attempt to conceal material evidence contained within his phone and had refused to provide his passcode.

The defence stressed the defendant has no previous convictions of any kind.

District Judge Steven Keown remarked, “In cases of serious sexual abuse and domestic violence, it’s not unusual for those accused to have little or no criminal record. This case involves a combination of both. The allegations are of the utmost in seriousness and depravity over a prolonged period. The risks are entirely unmanageable.”

Bail was refused and the defendant will appear again by videolink on December 17.