Man admits falsely telling police he was being held at gunpoint

A MAN who phoned police while heavily intoxicated and falsely claimed he had been assaulted and was being held at gunpoint has been given an 18-month probation order.

Tiarnan Arbuckle (29), who was listed as having no fixed abode, was charged with possession of a Class C drug Chlomazepam, assault on police, and wasting police time.

Strabane Magistrates Court heard that the incident occurred on April 27 this year, when police were called to an address after receiving a distressing call from a man claiming he had been assaulted and was being held at gunpoint.

A family member at the same address told police that the claim was entirely fabricated, but said Arbuckle had arrived intoxicated and bleeding.

When officers entered the property, they found Arbuckle, who admitted making the call while ‘highly intoxicated’.

He was arrested, and the assault on police was described in court as a ‘technical assault’, with no officers harmed.

Police also recovered Chlomazepam at the property.

After considering a pre-sentence report and noting Arbuckle’s ‘limited record’, District Judge Alana McSorley imposed an 18-month probation order.

She also awarded £300 compensation to the officer involved in the assault.