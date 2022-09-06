Man alleged to have acted inappropriately refused bail

A FINTONA man has been remanded in custody after lashing out at police and allegedly leaving a female member of restaurant staff, “shaken, vulnerable and uncomfortable.”

Duane Farry (33) from Ashfield Gardens is charged with multiple counts of assaulting police, as well as resisting arrest and using disorderly behaviour.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

Advertisement

He explained on August 27 the female staff member contacted police stating she had been, “grabbed inappropriately by a drunken male.”

She said she was carrying out her cleaning duties and noticed Farry was annoying other customers causing them to leave the premises.

He then approached her from behind, placed his hands on her waist and pressed himself up against her.

As she moved away, Farry grabbed her by the arms and made references to, “Dirty dancing.”

The complainant made it very clear she did not want to interact but Farry persisted, leaving her upset.

When police arrived she indicated Farry who, on being spoken to by police, immediately became confrontational.

It was said he lashed out at officers punching one in the chin and attempted to headbutt and bite another. More police arrived on the scene and restrained Farry who continued to thrash wildly about. In the struggle one officer sustained a leg injury and has been unable to return to work.

Advertisement

Once in custody CCTV footage of the incident with the woman was shown to Farry who claimed he was, “Trying to tickle her. It was just a joke.”

He denied it was sexual gratification.

Objecting to bail, the officer pointed out Farry has 77 previous convictions and there is a very high risk of reoffending.

He had only recently been released from prison for other offending and is currently on bail in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident on August 5.

A defence barrister pointed out Farry is not charged with a sexual assault and, “It sounds to me like a drunken man misbehaving with someone he shouldn’t have gone near.”

District Judge Steven Keown remarked, “Followed by considerable violence on police.”

The defence conceded this aspect “is not a minor matter” but suggested bail could be granted with strict conditions.

Rejecting this outright Judge Keown remarked, “The defendant is on a revolving door to prison who cannot seem to stay out of trouble for any period of time. The public need to be protected.”

Farry was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next month.