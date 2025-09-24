BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Man and woman arrested after drugs and cash seized in Strabane

  • 24 September 2025
Man and woman arrested after drugs and cash seized in Strabane
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 24 September 2025
Less than a minute

A man and woman were arrested today after drugs and cash were seized by police in Strabane.

Officers from the PSNI’s District Support Team this morning searched a property in the Beechmount Village area of the town.

During the planned search, police seized cash, electronic items and a quantity of suspected class A and B controlled drugs.

Advertisement

A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences including possession, possession  with intent and being concerned in the supply of a class A and class B controlled drug.

A police spokesperson said they remain in custody.

“Our appeal is to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity in your area, call us on the non-emergency number 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” added the spokesperson.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI’s website.

Related posts:

Strabane community worker’s fear over how easy it is to get drugs Strabane’s unusual visitor finally captured on camera Anger after arson attack on historic Strabane building last night

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn