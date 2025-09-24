Man and woman arrested after drugs and cash seized in Strabane

A man and woman were arrested today after drugs and cash were seized by police in Strabane.

Officers from the PSNI’s District Support Team this morning searched a property in the Beechmount Village area of the town.

During the planned search, police seized cash, electronic items and a quantity of suspected class A and B controlled drugs.

A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences including possession, possession with intent and being concerned in the supply of a class A and class B controlled drug.

A police spokesperson said they remain in custody.

“Our appeal is to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity in your area, call us on the non-emergency number 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” added the spokesperson.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI’s website.