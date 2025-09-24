Man and woman arrested after drugs and cash seized in Strabane

A man and woman were arrested today after drugs and cash were seized by police in Strabane.
Officers from the PSNI’s District Support Team this morning searched a property in the Beechmount Village area of the town.
During the planned search, police seized cash, electronic items and a quantity of suspected class A and B controlled drugs.
A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences including possession, possession with intent and being concerned in the supply of a class A and class B controlled drug.
A police spokesperson said they remain in custody.
“Our appeal is to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity in your area, call us on the non-emergency number 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” added the spokesperson.
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI’s website.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)