Man and woman arrested after suspicious activity in Castlederg

A MAN and woman were arrested last night following a report of suspicious activity in Castlederg.

The report about a vehicle with its occupants acting suspiciously in the vicinity of a farm shop on Drumquin Road was made to police last night shortly before 10pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers were tasked and located the vehicle on Ballynaloan Road Crew Bridge.

Following enquiries, officers arrested a man, aged 36 years old, and a 32-year-old woman; both on suspicion of theft and they remain in custody at this time.

Officers also recovered suspected stolen items from the vehicle.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” added the police spokesperson.

“Police appeal to anyone who may have been in this area and saw any suspicious activity or who may have captured footage which may assist police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1550 of 04/03/26.

“Police encourage everyone – especially people who live in rural areas, to be vigilant. If you see anything you think isn’t right, or looks suspicious, note as much detail as you can and report it immediately on 101, always 999 in an emergency.”